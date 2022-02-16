SWANZEY — For the most part, it felt like business as usual for the No. 6-seeded Monadnock girls basketball team.
The Monadnock defense pitched a shutout in the first quarter and continued to play well from there, as the Huskies beat Winnisquam, 45-22, Wednesday night at Paul Breckell Gymnasium in Swanzey, in the preliminary round of the NHIAA Division III girls basketball tournament.
Junior Bree Lawrence led the way on both ends of the court, sparking one of the best defensive efforts of the Huskies' season while also leading the charge offensively, scoring a game-high 12 points — nine in the second half.
“I think she’s an All-State player,” said Monadnock coach Bobby Fortes. “She does it on offense, she does it on defense, she rebounds. She does a little bit of everything. She’s a great player. The defense always starts with her.”
Seniors Grace LeClair and Grace Furze added nine points each and were also efficient on the defensive end.
LeClair had her way under the basket all night, coming down with rebounds and not giving Bears any room to work in the post. Winnisquam took 14 shots in the first half, 12 were from beyond the arc.
“We’re anchored by Grace LeClair in the post,” Fortes said. “Her rebounding. What she does in the post is outstanding.”
Freshman Bailee Soucia added six points and junior Mea Carroll-Clough had five points.
“The defense came to play, which I was hoping for,” Fortes said. “That’s how you be consistent in the playoffs. Sometimes you’re not going to make shots, you go on some droughts, but if you’re playing defense you’re always in the game.”
Monadnock held Winnisquam’s leading scorer — sophomore Lauren MacDonald — to nine points. As a team, the Bears hit 6-for-38 (15.8 percent) from the field.
“We all had our assignments on who to guard and shut down,” said Lawrence, who was matched up with MacDonald for much of the night. “We helped on defense a lot. I think that was the main thing, we were there for each other on defense.”
The Husky offense seemed to take the first two quarters to find its groove, but Lawrence and company got the offense going in the second half — thanks in part to efficient free throw shooting — and the Huskies started to pull away.
The defense was in top-tier form from the opening tip-off, as Winnisquam only mustered up five shots in the first quarter, all from three-point range, and none hit. Monadnock was ahead 11-0 after the first quarter.
“Defense wins games,” Lawrence said. “Focus on defense first and worry about offense after that.
Winnisquam stayed within striking distance throughout the second quarter, down just 18-9 at the half.
But Monadnock shook off any playoff jitters in the halftime locker room and ran away with the game in the second half, again leaning on its defense to carry the team.
“Of course, there were nerves,” Lawrence said. “Home game, we had a good student section. At halftime we just said, ‘Focus on the defense, keep it up, and the offense will come with it.’ That was basically it. We just really turned up the defense and the offense came with it.”
“In the playoffs everybody’s nervous,” Fortes said. “So sometimes you’re not going to play great offensively. We had good looks, we just weren’t making shots. That’s going to happen and that’s why you have to be consistent defensively and take care of the ball. If you can do that, you’re always going to be in every game.”
Monadnock held Winnisquam to just 14 points at the 4:28 mark of the fourth quarter, before the Bears scored eight points in those final minutes.
As the No. 6 seed, the Huskies will travel to No. 3 Prospect Mountain (15-2) on Saturday for their quarterfinal matchup after the Timberwolves beat No. 14 Mascoma Valley, 62-54, in the preliminary round.
“We’re going to have to make sure we’re taking care of the basketball and bringing the defense with us,” Fortes said. “If we do, we’ll be fine. That’s how all the top teams play. You have to get after it. [Prospect Mountain] is a solid team, but we can certainly play with them. We’re looking forward to that matchup.”
Monadnock and Prospect Mountain did not play in the regular season.
“We’re hoping to get to the final four,” Lawrence said. “But we’ll see. It’s going to be an exciting game.”