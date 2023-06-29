The Ocean State Waves traveled to Keene Wednesday night and shut out the struggling Keene SwampBats by a final score of 8-0.
Following a short rain delay, Cole Stallings pitched a scoreless top of the first for the SwampBats, striking out two. He walked the bases loaded in the second but got a strikeout to end the threat. Stallings walked two more and hit a batter in the top of the third, exiting the game with the bases loaded and two out. Sam Drumheller came in from the bullpen, and Ocean State quickly took the lead on a wild pitch. Greg Pettay then lined a triple to the right field wall, clearing the bases and making it 4-0 Waves.
Ocean State starter Wyatt Lunsford-Shenkman was perfect through three innings on the other side before the SwampBats got their first base runner on a Jake Mummau single leading off the fourth.
Drumheller pitched a scoreless fourth for Keene and made way for Frankie Sanchez in the fifth. With a runner on second and two outs, Pettay lined a single to right but Devin Taylor made a terrific throw home to retire the runner trying to score. The Waves scored four more runs in the top of the sixth on just one hit to make it 8-0. Lunsford-Shenkman impressed for the Waves, throwing six scoreless innings.
James Quinlivan got the final two outs of the sixth and then pitched a scoreless seventh and eighth in his summer debut. Keene loaded the bases in the bottom of the seventh with one out but could not get on the board. The SwampBats threatened again in the eighth but stranded runners on the corners. Garrett Rice moved from first base to pitcher and retired the Waves in order in the top of the ninth but Keene could not get on the board in the bottom half.
Keene (5-11) tries to get back into the win column when they play a doubleheader against the Sharks Thursday afternoon at the Shark Tank in Martha’s Vineyard.
