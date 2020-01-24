Despite losing its top alpine skier to a disqualification in the first run, the Keene High girls’ alpine ski team still captured first in a meet at Gunstock Thursday.
The Blackbirds edged Bishop Guertin of Nashua, 374-371, in the slalom race. The Cardinals had won a giant slalom race against the Birds earlier this season.
Keene was led by Claire Mills, who had her best high school race with a fifth-place finish. Fallon Smith finished sixth, Maddi Hoefer took eighth and Jess Aug recorded her first varsity points of the season. Maddy Goldberg and Mary Cook also continue to improve, Coach Sean Graves said.
The Birds’ top skier, Emma Rose Greenwood, didn’t complete her first run but roared back in her second trip down the mountain in defeating the field by three seconds.
Bishop Guertin won the boys race with 393 points, followed by Keene (365) and Winnacunnet Regional of Hampton. Graves said the Birds were missing two of their top six skiers but still had a superb day overall.
Jack Lyons completed two runs and finished sixth; he had been skiing fast but not quite able to get to the finish line clean for two runs, Graves said. Noah Kress, a first-year racer, came in 10th. Rounding out the scoring Thursday were Kari Trotter and Luke Petrovich in 12th and 14th, respectively. Also, Nick Tonderrys and Justin Perra both made the top 20.
Nine of Keene’s top 10 boys are freshmen or sophomores, and only two have previous race experience, Graves said.