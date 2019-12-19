Following what was a successful fall season for the Franklin Pierce University athletics teams, the Ravens are tied for fourth in the Northeast-10 Conference Presidents’ Cup standings heading into the semester break.
The Northeast-10 Conference Presidents’ Cup is awarded annually at the conclusion of the academic year, signifying overall athletic excellence in the league. The honor is awarded to the institution that compiles the most cumulative points based on finishes in the regular-season standings from all of its programs competing in league championships.
FPU earned significant points from its women’s golf team, which captured the NE10 title, and the men’s soccer team that finished second in the conference. With a fourth-place finish on the men’s side and a program-best sixth place on the women’s side, Ravens’ cross country teams added to the points total. Also, returns to the NE10 postseason for both field hockey and volleyball helped from a depth perspective, as did a first-ever postseason appearance by women’s tennis. The men’s golf team chipped in a fourth-place finish.
It all added up to 73.5 points for the Ravens, which ties them with Assumption College. SNHU (86 points) leads the way, while Stonehill (82.5) sits second and Adelphi (75 points) is third.