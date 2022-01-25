JAFFREY — All season long, the Conant boys basketball team has turned to its defense to stay in games.
The trend continued in Tuesday’s 45-34 win over Stevens at Pratt Gymnasium in Jaffrey, which was the team’s fourth consecutive game holding its opponent under 40 points. The Orioles are 3-1 in those games.
Senior Malique Motuzas was the anchor of the defense all night, making physical plays, forcing turnovers and drawing fouls.
“I thought we played well,” Motuzas said of the defense. “Pretty much what we practice is defense. We take our time, run through everything, don’t push it. That’s about it.”
The defense picked up in the second quarter and beyond, as Conant's missed rebounds and turnovers kept Stevens (7-4) in the game in the first quarter. Conant held a slim 9-8 lead at the end of the first frame, and five of Stevens’ points came on second chance opportunities.
Sophomore Jordan Nagle — who finished with a game-high 17 points — hit six quick points in the final minutes of the first quarter to give Conant the lead.
“My coach and my father were telling me to try creating contact and then going up, so that’s all I focused on tonight,” Nagle said. “And it worked out pretty good.”
Aggressive defense from the Orioles helped put them ahead 18-15 near the end of the half, then Motuzas tacked on two extra points after drawing a foul on his shot at the buzzer and hit both free throws. The Orioles led 20-15 at the break.
“With defense, it’s a whole team effort,” said Conant coach Eric Saucier. “Malique is out best defender. He knows that his role is to play defense and cause chaos. He did a really good job, but the other guys need to support him and they did a good job with that tonight too.”
Senior Garrett Somero (seven points) finally had the opportunity to get involved with the offense in the third quarter, converting on a three-point play after senior Jacson Cross (10 points) found him in the post to give the Orioles a 26-17 lead late in the third quarter.
Conant had an efficient start to the third quarter, hitting three of their first five shots as Nagle and Somero both scored buckets, then sophomore Lane LeClair hit a three-pointer, and Conant pulled ahead 35-23.
But Stevens wasn’t done yet, as three-point shooting from junior Hunter LeRocque (11 points) brought the deficit down to seven with 3:02 to play.
That’s as close as Stevens would get, as Conant finished the job despite emotions rising near the end of the game.
“Our coach tells us not to show any emotion on the court,” Nagle said. “Just try staying calm. All of us try keeping our emotions low. We try to keep it slow at our pace and control the game.”
“We talked about that,” Saucier said. “In past games, we’ve panicked with the basketball towards the end of games. We certainly need to keep our composure, there’s no need to rush. When we took our time we were able to take care of the basketball. The most important thing is to take care of the basketball because every time we turn it over, that’s a shot we didn’t get.”
The Orioles turned the ball over six times in the first quarter and just five times in the entire second half.
“That’s the difference,” Saucier said.
Conant (5-6) has now won four of their last five games after starting 1-5 and travels to Campbell (5-3) on Friday with a chance to get to .500.
“It’s a credit to these guys for how much they’ve stayed with it and battled and bought it,” Saucier said. “They could’ve easily said, ‘Nope, we’re done.’ But they battled back and that’s a credit to them. I’m proud of them.”
“At the beginning of the season, we started off a little low,” Nagle said. “We weren’t really there, and our chemistry wasn’t there. Now we’re getting our chemistry down and we’re seeing everything. I think it’s just that we’re bonding more.”