Cam Tinnin drove in a pair of runs at the plate and struck out seven on the mound over four solid innings as Steven Wilder Auto knocked off The Fieldhouse, 8-5, Wednesday night at Alumni Field in the championship game of the Greater Keene Babe Ruth championship.
The two teams tied for first place during the regular season, splitting a pair of games against each other.
The Fieldhouse plated two runs in the top of the first as Sawyer Lepple led off with a single, Eli Kopcha walked and Kasen Abbott followed with a run-scoring single. Kopcha eventually scored after stealing third and scoring on a ground ball by Hunter Schultz.
Wilder Auto had the answer, scoring seven times in the bottom of the inning. After three walks and a hit batsmen opened the inning, Tinnin followed with a two-run double to put Wilder ahead for good. Caleb Thompson knocked in another run with a double and Alex Jones picked up an RBI on an infield single.
Tinnin and Nolan Gillis each finished with two hits for Wilder Auto, while Lepple had a pair for The Fieldhouse. Tinnin went the final four innings on the mound, allowing one hit.
Next up for many of these players is the Babe Ruth state tournaments. Greater Keene is hosting the 14-year-old tournament this weekend at Marlborough School Field and the 13-year-old tournament the following weekend in Marlborough.