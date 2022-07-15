RYE — The only given at the annual NH Amateur Golf Championship is that the cream will rise to the top.
And the 119th edition of the grinding, weeklong mid-summer event is no different.
The final eight players who return to Abenaqui Country Club course Friday morning, each just three wins from a title, is a collection of usual suspects. But the only thing they are guilty of is playing steady, remarkable golf.
Ryan Kohler of Chesterfield is among them. Kohler’s amateur resume lacks only this crown, and this could be one of his best shots.
The co-medalist and No. 2 seed is coming off a third-place finish at the Vermont Open on his home course in Brattleboro and has been in fine form over the first four days on the immaculate grounds of this beautiful, few-blocks-from-the-ocean setting.
Kohler stayed alive by winning two hard-fought matches Thursday. He ousted promising teenager Michael Fiacco, a member of the host course, 2-up, then went back out in the afternoon and took down highly regarded Harvin Kroft, 4-and-3.
Kohler will try to get to this afternoon’s semifinals when he meets Evan Desjardins in an early-morning match. Desjardins' morning win Thursday was over Cameron Salo, who plays out of The Shattuck in Jaffrey. Kohler has reached the semifinals in this event once before.
Before he put a peg in the ground for the first time back on Monday, Kohler had never played this lush, private course ringed with million-dollar homes. Such is his talent and the nature of his well-rounded game.
“It’s a treat to play here,” he told spectators during a small chat between holes Thursday morning.
The State-Am is an elusive title, hard to win because of its mix of stroke and match play and a deep (156 players to start) and talented field of young guns and savvy veterans.
Kohler, who won his second NH Mid-Amateur title to end the NH Golf Association’s 2022 tournament schedule, called his afternoon win over Groft his best stretch of play so far this week. He raced to a 3-up lead after nine and never let up. He was 5-under par and bogey-free when he brought the match to a close on the 15th hole.
“Harvin is a great player,” Kohler said, “so I knew it would be a tough match. I’m happy to come out on top.”
Kohler’s morning match was a see-saw affair. For a stretch between the 10th and 15th holes, no hole was halved. Kohler’s wedge approach to the short par four 13th hole landed 10 feet from the pin and he made his birdie putt to go 1-up.
He then made a potentially match-saving par at the dogleg left 14th, when his tee shot plopped down in a tuft of deep grass at the top edge of a large fairway bunker. Kohler wedged his second shot onto the green somehow, and two-putted from 50 feet.
Fiacco drew even when he made a simple birdie at the drivable par four 15th, and both players parred the short par three 16th.
Experience took over on Abenaqui’s two nervy finishing holes, as Fiacco hit an errant approach on the long par five 17th and was out of position off the tee on the 18th.
It was an anticlimactic finish to a match filled otherwise with great shots and twists of momentum.
Kohler had good friend and former amateur competitor Josh Chamberlain on the bag Thursday.
There will be no three-peat for James Pleat, who was ousted by Brandon Gillis in the afternoon Thursday. Pleat defended his title last year by beating Gillis in the 36-hole final at North Conway. Gillis rallied to win Thursday, with three straight birdies starting at the 14th hole.
Jim Cilley also moved on. The one-time winner of this event is trying to get back to the semifinals for a second straight year.
Gillis takes on Mat Gover this morning. Gover ousted 63-year-old two-time State-Am winner Craig Steckowich in the afternoon Thursday but needed an extra hole.
Also going back to the tee today are veterans Mark Stevens and Brett Wilson, as well as Joe Bowker and Will Ducharme, who needed 19 holes in his morning match Thursday to knock out Joe Henley, who shared medalist honors with Kohler after Tuesday.
There is nothing easy about any of this week. Match play is fun, but it is fickle. The remaining eight, however, have shown the right stuff.
Today’s final survivors square off over 36 holes Saturday for a chance to hoist the coveted State-Am cup.
Kohler is using the event to begin a two-week vacation. He would enjoy nothing more than one more overnight stay in this beautiful part of the state.
