In its centennial year, Manchester Country Club is set to host the 120th playing of the N.H. Amateur Championship on Monday. With a record number of tournament entries, the N.H. Golf Association will welcome the Granite State’s top amateur golfers to Bedford to compete at the Donald Ross designed course.
Situated on 116 acres in Bedford, Manchester Country Club was completed in 1923 and celebrates its centennial by welcoming the Granite State’s top amateur players.
This will be the 15th time MCC has hosted the State Amateur and its 35th time hosting a NHGA championship event which includes the N.H. Open, the Women’s Amateur, the Mid-Amateur and N.H. Junior.
“We’ve been prepping since the first growth this spring,” said MCC General Manager Bill Thibeault. “Managing fescue growth around the greens so it’s penal but playable, firming up the greens and approaches so the speed can be modified appropriately throughout the week, and of course working on our aesthetical areas to present this golf course at its best. It is truly a monthslong process to prepare a golf course for a major event.”
MCC last hosted the State-Am in 2005 and the tournament was the course’s first major championship when it hosted in 1925.
“Many golf greats — both professional and amateur — have graced our fairways throughout our 100 years, including Francis Ouimet, National Open Champion of 1913, and Jesse Guilford, National Amateur Champion of 1921, who both played in MCC’s ceremonial opening competition on Aug. 1, 1923,” Thibeault said.
N.H. Golf Hall of Fame Inductee Thomas J. Leonard Jr. claimed the State-Am title at Manchester three times. His grandson, James Pleat, is one of 11 past champions in this year’s field.
Brandon Gillis, the defending State Amateur champion, steps into this year’s tournament with some momentum on his side after a strong senior season at the University of Rhode Island. He garnered five top-six finishes throughout his final collegiate season and averaged a score of 71.4 over 30 rounds, his best scoring average of his five years at URI.
“I’m hoping to build off the momentum I’ve built recently with my good play and make match play,” said Gillis. “Getting comfortable with how I plan to play the golf course is important during the stroke play portion as well.”
Gillis has advanced to the final match of the N.H. Amateur the last two years, losing to James Pleat in 2021 at North Conway Country Club and taking home the victory last year at Abenaqui Country Club against Jim Cilley. He defeated Chesterfield’s Ryan Kohler 5 & 4 in the semifinals. This year, Gillis knows it doesn’t get any easier as the entire field will be watching out for him.
“I know I’ll have a bit of a target on my back this year if do end up making match play,” said Gillis. “So I’m hoping I can tune that out as well as James Pleat did to win back-to-back.”
As preparations continue for the state’s premier amateur golf championship, the NHGA is thrilled to see the excitement and buzz surrounding this tournament. NHGA Tournament Director Kinsey Hoffmann stated, “We are excited to head back to Manchester Country Club, especially in such a special year for the club, celebrating their centennial season.”
“We saw nearly 500 entries for the State Amateur, a number we haven’t seen before, which shows the excitement and enthusiasm from the New Hampshire golf community for this tournament and the host golf course,” said Hoffmann.
Format
Monday, July 10 — 18 holes, stroke play
Tuesday — 18 holes, stroke play (cut to low 64 after 36 holes of play)
Wednesday — If necessary, playoff (‘The March’) for final match play spots, Round of 64
Thursday — Round of 32 & Round of 16
Friday — Quarterfinal & Semifinal rounds
Saturday — 36-hole Final Match
LOCALS TO WATCH
Ten players from courses in the Monadnock Region will be among the 156 golfers to tee off Monday in Bedford.
Tops among them is Ryan Kohler of Hooper Golf Course in Walpole. The Chesterfield native won back-to-back Mid-Amateurs in 2020 and 2021 and was co-Medalist through two rounds at last year’s State-Am, advancing to the semifinals.
Cameron Salo of New Ipswich and The Shattuck will be in the first group to tee off Monday at 7:30 a.m. He advanced to the round of 32 a year ago.
His brother Damon Salo, also a consistent presence in match play, hits the tee box at 1:15 p.m.
Another pair of brothers, Jack and Nick Nadeau of Westmoreland, are among those vying to make the cut down to 64 after Tuesday. It is the first time since 2018 both Keene High golf alums have qualified. Jack made the cut that year at Hanover CC.
Another Keene High golf alum, Sam Timmer of Keene, will play in his second State-Am.
Jalen Rines, James Kinnunen, and Eric Karlson, all of The Shattuck, are in the field. Conant boys basketball coach Eric Saucier is also in the field.
