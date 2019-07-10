GREENLAND — For guys like Eric Evans, Kurt Eddins and Harvin Groft, it was a chance to tweak a first impression.
And, with qualifying in the books at the 116th New Hampshire Amateur championship, they helped carry the flag Tuesday for the Seacoast players, who have made quite an impression.
There’s plenty of local quality, but even more quantity as the State Am shifts to match play. Of the 64 golfers in the final bracket, 19 are from the Seacoast.
Meanwhile, five golfers with ties to the area made the cut.
The three highest-ranked local qualifiers are Cameron Salo and Jake Hollander, both playing out of the Shattuck Golf Club in Jaffrey, and Taylor Simpson, a Franklin Pierce alum playing out of Oaks Golf Links in Somersworth. The trio finished as part of a five-way tie for 12th, with a two-day score of 3-over par 147.
Hollander had a standout second day, shooting a 2-under 70 to move up from a tie for 43rd, while Salo shot a 1-over 73 to move up from a tie for 17th. Simpson, who was tied for third at even par after the first day, shot a 3-over 75 on day two that moved him down in the standings.
Ryan Kohler, a Keene State alum playing out of Hooper Golf Club in Walpole, finished tied for 33rd at 8-over 152. Had the cuts been made after day one, he would have just missed, tying for 66th at 7-over 79, but after shooting a 1-over 73 on day two he moved up 33 spots to secure his spot.
Macky Seppala of Bretwood Golf Course rounded out the area qualifiers, finishing tied for 45th at 10-over 154. After shooting a 4-over 76 on day one, he carded a 6-over 78 on the second day.
The first State Am in the area since 2013 saw 22-year-old Ryan Brown of Manchester CC, who was a quarterfinalist last year, take medalist honors by shooting rounds of 72 and 69. He finished two ahead of three golfers: Ryan Quinn of Breakfast Hill (71-72), Brandon Gillis of Green Meadow (77-66) and last year’s State Junior champion, Sam Barton of Kingswood GC (73-70).
“I hit the ball a lot better, hit my driver better, but the putts didn’t fall today,” said Quinn, the 20-year-old North Hampton collegian.
He said the medal was something he thought about as his round, starting on the back nine, progressed, including an eagle when he reached the par-5 fourth with driver/3-wood.
“I thought about it when I was one off (the lead), but it’s not the main goal,” he said. “The main goal is to get in, get a good seed, get a good match (Wednesday) and go from there.”
Two-time champ Craig Steckowych played another solid round on his home course, shooting a second 72 to finish tied for fifth after missing the cut last year.
Gillis, a semifinalist last year and one of the pre-tournament favorites, shot the week’s best round so far, 66. Starting on the back, he made five birdies before his first bogey. If there’s a bracket favorite, it could be him.
Evans, a home course member coming off a strong year at the University of Hartford, shot 71 to climb into a tie for 17th.
Groft, a member at The Oaks, rebounded from an opening 77 to shoot 72, and will tee off against Matthew Gover of Atkinson Resort at 8:26 a.m.
Simpson is the No. 12 seed, and will face No. 53 Sam Natti of The Maplewood Golf Course today at 9:22 a.m. Salo, the No. 13 seed, will take on No. 52 Russell Hamel of Nashua Country Club at 8:50 a.m., while No. 15 seed Hollander will face the No. 50 seed, veteran Daniel Arvanitis of Derryfield Country Club at 9:54 a.m.
Kohler, the earned the No. 34 seed thanks to his much-better second round, and face No. 31 seed Jim Cilley of Ridgewood Country Club at 9:46 a.m. Seppala, the No. 47th seed, gets a tough draw against veteran Brett Wilson, the No. 18 seed who plays out of The Golf Club of New England at 10:02 a.m.