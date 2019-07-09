PORTSMOUTH — Five golfers with ties to the area made the cut for match play at the 2019 N.H. Amateur Championship Tuesday at Portsmouth Country Club.
The three highest-ranked local qualifiers were Cameron Salo and Jake Hollander, both playing out of the Shattuck Golf Club in Jaffrey, and Taylor Simpson, a Franklin Pierce alum playing out of Oaks Golf Links in Somersworth. The trio finished as part of a five-way tie for 12th, with a two-day score of 3-over par 147.
Hollander had a standout second day, shooting a 2-under 70 to move up from a tie for 43rd, while Salo shot a 1-over 73 to move up from a tie for 17th. Simpson, who was tied for third at even par after the first day, shot a 3-over 75 on day two that moved him down in the standings.
Ryan Kohler, a Keene State alum playing out of Hooper Golf Club in Walpole, finished tied for 33rd at 8-over 152. Had the cuts been made after day one, he would have just missed, tying for 66th at 7-over 79, but after shooting a 1-over 73 on day two he moved up 33 spots to secure his spot.
Macky Seppala of Bretwood Golf Course rounded out the area qualifiers, finishing tied for 45th at 10-over 154. After shooting a 4-over 76 on day one, he carded a 6-over 78 on the second day.
Simpson is the No. 12 seed, and will face No. 53 Sam Natti of The Maplewood Golf Course today at 9:22 a.m. Salo, the No. 13 seed, will take on No. 52 Russell Hamel of Nashua Country Club at 8:50 a.m., while No. 15 seed Hollander will face the No. 50 seed, veteran Daniel Arvanitis of Derryfield Country Club at 9:54 a.m.
Kohler, the earned the No. 34 seed thanks to his much-better second round, and face No. 31 seed Jim Cilley of Ridgewood Country Club at 9:46 a.m. Seppala, the No. 47th seed, gets a tough draw against veteran Brett Wilson, the No. 18 seed who plays out of The Golf Club of New England at 10:02 a.m.