The SwampBats beat the Sanford Mainers in both games of a doubleheader at Alumni Field Tuesday night. They won the opener 6-5 before dominating the nightcap 11-4.
Tony Livermore had five hits between the two games as Keene (11-18) swept a doubleheader for the first time this summer and has won four of its last five games.
Sanford jumped on the board early in game one as the home team, with three runs in the bottom of the first inning against Joel Rodriguez.
The Bats got on the board in the top of the third on Aidan Corn’s first home run of the season. Rodriguez pitched a scoreless second and got one out in the third before Matt Rowe got the final two outs with the bases loaded. Greg Bozzo homered in the fourth, and Keene knotted the score on a balk.
The Mainers took the lead back on four walks in the bottom of the fourth but Jordan Kolenda got a double play to end the inning with the bases loaded. The SwampBats got back-to-back singles from Devin Taylor and Garrett Rice in the fifth against Sanford ace Justin Honeycutt with two outs. Bozzo reached on an error, allowing Taylor to score and tie the game at four. Rice came home to give Keene the lead on a dropped third strike to the next batter. Keene added a run in the sixth on a single from Livermore, making it 6-4. Kolenda pitched a scoreless fifth and sixth to preserve the Bats’ lead, riding his electric slider to three strikeouts and getting the win.
Keene native Pete Haas got the save in the seventh, allowing a solo home run but retiring the next three in order.
In game two, Sanford again jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first. The SwampBats got two runs back in the bottom half on an RBI groundout by Taylor to score Livermore, and then a 400-foot home run from Blake DeLamielleure. Sanford got a home run in the second to make it 4-2, but Cole Stallings got the final out with a bases-loaded strikeout. The Bats scored six runs on five hits in the bottom of the second to storm out to an 8-4 lead. RBI singles by Ramses Cordova, Livermore, Taylor, and Matt Brown-Eiring highlighted the second biggest offensive inning of the summer for Keene.
The SwampBats added a run on a double by Jordan Smith (George Mason) in the third inning to make it 9-4.
Stallings, making just his second relief appearance of the season, took care of things from there. He rode his 90-mile-per-hour fastball and diving slider to a season-best 12 strikeouts for any SwampBats pitcher. He allowed just one hit and walked none for his first win of the season over five and a third innings.
Keene added two runs in the bottom of the sixth on RBIs from Joseph Salvo and Bryan Padilla to make it 11-4.
The Bats travel to Danbury on Thursday night for a doubleheader.
