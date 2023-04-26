Nick Squatrito stands 80 yards away from the net ConVal shoots at, but its not hard to see the affect the Cougars’ goalie can have on the offensive side the ball.
The ConVal boys are a defensive-minded team with a veteran defensive core. But even the most well-versed backlines are at times only as good as the person stopping the ball from going in the back of the net.
When ConVal could barely muster possession against Keene-Monadnock in the opening quarter on Tuesday, it was its defense — and its senior captain goaltender — creating all the momentum.
A scoreless first quarter gave way to an offensive spark in the second stanza. ConVal scored four goals in five minutes, the difference in a 6-2 road win over its regional rivals.
Squatrito made 20 saves for the Cougars (2-3) in their second consecutive victory. ConVal held Keene (1-5) off the scoresheet until four minutes into the fourth quarter.
“In the short time I’ve known (Nick), I can’t say enough good things about him,” said ConVal first-year coach Barton Wheeler. “He’s got help from upperclassmen on defense around him, but with that said, he’s one heck of a ball stopper. His other skills like the way he organizes and helps his teammates get better really shine through in a close game like this.”
“Nick is a captain on this team that leads on bad days,” Wheeler added. “But when he gets a good day and we get the W from it, it feels all that much better.”
For Squatrito, the close, low-scoring games gnaw at his nerves until the final moments even if it doesn’t reflect in his play or his command of the field in front of him.
“They stress me out,” he said with a relieved sigh after the win. “When it’s 4-0 at halftime, you’re feeling it because you want to keep them off the board. When the defense is not letting in goals, I feel like that boosts the whole team and the offense’s intensity. It says to them ‘Hey, go put one on the board.’ ”
The offense answered that call Tuesday.
Kiernan King opened the scoring 3:15 into the second quarter. Less than a minute later, Eric McGrath doubled the ConVal lead, finding the upper-right 90 with a snipe from the left side of the net. Caden Robbins found the twine 1:41 later. The Cougars made it 4-0 before halftime on a fastbreak goal by Noah Lambert with assists from Noah Stewart and Kelly McMahon.
“We barely had the ball (in the first quarter) and failed on most of if not all of our clears,” said Wheeler. “The big change was we started converting our transitions. Our goals came quickly . . . so we capitalized at the right time and gave ourselves enough of a cushion.”
Squatrito made four more saves as the teams went scoreless in the third quarter. After Mikey Anger put Keene on the board with 7:52 remaining in the fourth, the Cougars picked up their goaltender with two more insurance goals from McGrath and Stewart.
“Nick is our biggest contributor on this team by far,” said McGrath. “Without him we would struggle. He’s the glue. . . . The momentum just shifted for us. We started to find the right groove, passes were getting to where they needed to be and shots were hitting the right spots.”
Anger potted a second goal to narrow Keene’s deficit back to four, but Squatrito and the Cougars held firm in the final three minutes to seal their second victory.
“It’s the psychology of the sport,” said Keene coach Kristian Smith. “We took all our shots and we took quality shots and we were doing a lot of the right things, we just didn’t find any success.”
“Whenever you play another team that is defensive-minded, that first goal is critical,” said Smith. “You’re either playing catch up or you’re off the to the races.”
NOTES — McMahon had three assists for the Cougars. Stewart added two assists to his goal and tallied a team-high five groundballs. Colin Pellettieri and King each notched assists. Keene and ConVal will meet again in both teams’ regular season finale on May 26 in Peterborough. ConVal travels to face Windham on Friday. Keene travels to Hollis-Brookline on Friday.
