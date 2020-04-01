On the first day of April, the spring sports season is typically in full swing, with the weather getting warmer each day.
The weather is doing its part, but spring sports have yet to begin as the coronavirus continues to produce unknowns.
With N.H. Gov. Chris Sununu now extending schools' remote learning to May 4, the NHIAA once again had to alter its plan for the start date of the spring sports season.
“If I were to be at school right now, I would be playing lacrosse every day and if not, I would be skiing,” ConVal alpine skier and girls lacrosse player Molly Dishong said. “It is a challenge not having sports to do. My lacrosse season got postponed and the mountain has closed. Every athlete that I know wants to be able to do the sports we love but we can’t because of COVID-19.”
The revised dates for spring sports have May 4 as the first day teams can practice and May 13 as the first day for game competition.
“I’m looking at the science and I’m looking at the numbers and I don’t think it’s going to be anywhere near done by the time that we’re out of commission,” Keene boys tennis coach Bill Hay said. “I’d be pleasantly surprised if it ends up different, but this looks like a done deal.”
Throughout the area there is still optimism for games to be played — yet Hay’s comments also resonate.
Still, for now, area teams are finding ways to prepare for a season, despite the uncertainty.
“We’ve had Zoom meetings with our team just to stay connected with our players,” ConVal girls lacrosse head coach Derek Sorbello said. “They’d be happy just to get one game in, especially our seniors who have put in the time during the offseason. They want to get something.”
While the seniors hope to get to play their final season at the high school level, the time frame for practice and games brings plenty of challenges for coaches.
Varsity teams have to make cuts to finalize their regular season rosters and a lot of that comes down to the evaluation period of the younger players who haven’t had as much time on the field, if any.
“I know our returning players and I’ve coached them for a long time now,” Sorbello said. “It’s the new players that were coming in that you didn’t have the chance to meet. That’s the biggest challenge. Even for next year, too, you had all this interest in playing and you just hope that remains the case.”