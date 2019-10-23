College women’s soccer
Keene State 4, Salem State 0 — The Owls picked up their fifth consecutive win Tuesday night, after Casey Koziara, Kaliana Palhof and Ashley Bates picked up goals for the Owls at Dr. Ron Butcher Field. Keene State improves to 8-7-0 while Salem State falls to 6-7-2.
The Owls scored just three minutes into the game, when Koziara was stopped on a penalty kick, but Palhof jumped on the rebound and sent it back to Koziara, who scored. The Owls would take on a pair in the final seven minutes of the first half. Goalkeepers Shelby Offord and Abbie Terrinca shared the shutout.
Keene State faces a tough road match Saturday when it travels to UMass-Boston, which has won 12 straight contests. Game time is 1 p.m. at Boston College High School.
AIC 1, Franklin Pierce 0 — For the second straight outing, the Franklin Pierce University women’s soccer team put together the better statistical game, but came up at Sodexo Field in Rindge. American International got a 32nd-minute goal from freshman midfielder Trystin Burger to pick up a Northeast-10 Conference victory. The Ravens honored the accomplishments of their senior class prior to the game.
With the loss, Franklin Pierce falls to 4-8-1 (3-7-0 NE10) and has lost four in a row, while AIC improves to 6-7-1 (4-4-1 NE10). Franklin Pierce posted advantages of 11-9 in shot attempts, 4-3 in shots on goal and 7-2 in corner kicks on the night. The Ravens return to the field on Wednesday, Oct. 30, when they host Saint Michael’s at 7 p.m.
College field hockey
Saint Michael’s 1, Franklin Pierce 0 — Offense has been at a premium lately for the Franklin Pierce University field hockey team, which had won each of its last two games by a score of 1-0. On the road on Tuesday afternoon, the Ravens’ offense was shut down by the Purple Knights at Duffy Field.
With the loss, the Ravens fall to a 7-8 (6-5 NE10) record, while the Purple Knights improve to 3-12 (3-8 NE10) on the year. Despite the loss, Franklin Pierce held steady in the sixth spot in the NE10 standings with three games to play. The top eight teams will qualify for the NE10 Championship. The Ravens are back at Sodexo Field in Rindge for Senior Day Saturday against Pace University at 1 p.m.
College women’s volleyball
Keene State 3, Norwich 0 — Sydney Johnson had a double-double and notched three new career-highs as the Keene State College volleyball team sprinted out to a commanding lead and went on to post a 3-0 (25-10, 25-13, 25-23) straight set win over Norwich University in non-conference action Tuesday night at Spaulding Gymnasium.
Keene State is 20-7 while Norwich fell to 13-9. Johnson’s standout night consisted of 10 kills, 23 digs and a .435 attack percentage, pacing the Owls to a third straight win. Bailey Wilson finished with 26 assists, nine digs and three kills, while Ali McLoughlin had seven digs, six kills and four block assists. Elizabeth Johnson also had four block assists, and KSC had 18 as a team.
The Owls next face UMass-Boston in a key conference game Saturday at 1 p.m., as the two teams are separated by one game in the standings.
High school boys’ soccer
Keene 2, Pinkerton 0.