Having cancelled all events through June 19 to ensure the safety of its athletes, volunteers and staff, Special Olympics New Hampshire has created the Pick-Me-Up Training Pack, which is a tee shirt sent out to its more than 3,000 athletes participating in 86 local programs throughout the state.
Each Pick-Me-Up Training Pack is valued at $29.76 and the organization is engaged in fundraising to cover the costs of the training pack.
“The athletes are so excited to receive their Pick-Me-Up Training Pack” Special Olympics New Hampshire Director of Development Carol Cray said in a press release. “Many have shared selfies wearing their training T-shirt. We’re hoping that, in some small way, we can alleviate the sense of isolation created by the COVID-19 crisis.”
Individuals looking to support the cause can donate online by visiting www.SONH.org. Donors can leave a note to athletes that will be included in their training packs.
“Special Olympics New Hampshire athletes are feeling very isolated,” the press release read. “No school, no work, no Special Olympics. Less than 15 percent of the 3,000 plus athletes connect on social media. The Pick-Me-Up Training Pack allows athletes an opportunity to follow the training plan (based on age and fitness level) — keeping more active and preparing for competition.”
Special Olympics New Hampshire anticipates delivering more than 3000 Pick-Me-Up Training packs.