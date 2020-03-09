With the coronavirus outbreak spreading, Special Olympics New Hampshire has decided to proceed with caution and cancel the following events:
Basketball Assessments on March 14 and 15
State Basketball Tournament on March 28
Greater Manchester area swim meet on April 4
In a press release, Mary Conroy, President and CEO of Special Olympics New Hampshire, said “while cancelling events is disappointing for athletes who have trained for months to compete, as well as the volunteers, family, friends and our staff and board who look forward to cheering for them, we know that our love of sport doesn’t compare to the importance of protecting the health of our athletes, which will remain our priority.”
The status of future events is still up in the air as SONH remains in contact with local public health officials.