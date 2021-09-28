SWANZEY — Fall Mountain senior Sophia Bruzgis didn't know how much time was on the clock when she took her shot.
There was enough time, and that's all she needed to know.
Her goal with just a few seconds left in regulation put the Fall Mountain girls soccer team over Monadnock, 3-2, in an emotional game Tuesday in Swanzey.
"It was a very intense game," Bruzgis said. "I saw that ball on the other side and I just knew I had to take off and get open for [Clara Stewart] to get me that ball. And she did, perfectly. I just had to put it in."
"What we've been working on is getting people to believe in the run," said Fall Mountain head coach Bruce Ferland. "You have to make the run before the pass happens. It's been a struggle all season, but tonight I saw a lot of people falling into the box. I'm proud of them."
The last time these two teams met, back in early September, the game ended in a 0-0 draw after two overtime periods.
Bruzgis didn't want any more extra time.
"Relief," Bruzgis said. "We were exhausted, so to have to go into overtime again — that's just killer. And in overtime, you don't know what's going to happen. They could put one in quickly.
"Just to get that over with and win the game was obviously a really good feeling," Bruzgis added.
The game's intensity seemed to build throughout the 80 minutes of regulation.
Monadnock's Emma Onduso created scoring chances in the first half, but the Huskies couldn't cash in.
"We started off really good," said Monadnock head coach Rich Hirtle. "I think some fatigue set in for some players, but overall the effort for all the players was right where I needed it to be."
Meanwhile, Fall Mountain freshman Mariella Tistsonis, who scored twice on Tuesday, put her first one past Monadnock goalie Emma Loudermilk on a cross from senior Sammy Mallet in the 25th minute to put the Wildcats ahead, 1-0.
All of a sudden, the Wildcats took the momentum and carried it over into the second half, still up 1-0.
In the 52nd minute, a Monadnock corner kick led to flurry in front of the net, and the referee called a handball on Fall Mountain, giving the Huskies a penalty kick.
Emma Toscano took the kick, and just like that, the game was knotted up at 1.
With the game still tied going into the 65th minute, Fall Mountain had the next scoring chance on the corner kick, and made the most of it.
Senior Nora Dunnigan put the ball right where it needed to be from the corner, and Tistsonis headed it in for her second goal of the game to give the Wildcats the 2-1 lead.
But the Huskies weren't done.
On the next possession, Emma Onduso tied the game with just 14 minutes to play, and things got a bit more tense on both sides.
"I just focus on where the ball is and focus on what I'm supposed to be doing," Onduso said. "If the ball comes my way, I fly to the ball. One goal can do a whole lot for the team."
The last 14 minutes were physical, with both teams fighting for possession.
"Right from there on out, we knew it was life or death," Sophia Bruzgis said. "There was a lot of tension. Both teams want to win, so the intensity was high."
The Huskies and Wildcats went back and forth before Clara Stewart found Bruzgis for the game-winner just before the final whistle.
"Clara saw the play," Coach Ferland said. "She hit the window, and Sophia was already in motion. Clara's vision to see it and Sophia making the run — if she hadn't taken off, it would've just been another ball out of bounds."
"It was a good-matched game," Coach Hirtle said. "Both teams dominated centrally. Eventually, we ended up losing that central area. We just let our gameplay get away from us and they had a clean breakaway and had a good goal. Just have to go back to work and try to fix things like that."
Fall Mountain (6-3-1) next hosts Stevens on Friday at 6 p.m.
After playing six of its first seven games on the road, Monadnock (2-5-1) has its next five games in Swanzey, starting Saturday by hosting Conant at 1 p.m.