WINCHESTER — Veteran snocross racers Leo Patenaude and Corin Todd split the Pro finals last weekend, as the new Eastern Snocross Tour (ESXT) made its debut at Winchester Speedpark.
Patenaude, on a Ingles Performance/Ski-doo, blasted to victory Saturday in the final over Marco Travaglini and Todd, a former regular on the ISOC national circuit. Todd, of Otego, N.Y., found redemption with his first eastern regional win in years on Sunday, with Patenaude and rising star Adam Ashline filling out the podium.
In HK Powersports Pro Lite action, Dalton Jacquier outgunned his rivals to claim Saturday’s hotly-contested final. Adam Ashline put in a solid effort to claim second, while series newcomer Mitchell O’Keefe finished third.
On Sunday, it was another rising star’s turn to shine. Gavin Fleury blasted to victory over Ashline and Nick Edwards, as the Pro Lite class is laden with young talent.
Other final round winners were Jason Boron (Pro Am) and Alissah Ashline (Pro Women).
Weather conditions were a challenge for the ESXT staff. On Saturday, snow started falling in early afternoon, which limited visibility. Conditions Sunday were much better for the competitiors.
“We learned a ton during our first race weekend,” series general manager Shawn Longbook said. “Weather conditions just didn’t cooperate the previous week, meaning we had to build that track completely on Friday night. That is never ideal, so we were behind before we started racing.”
Longbook added that the crew kept the track safe for racing, which features jumps and other obstacles. “We’ll evaluate the opener, refine our procedures and hope for more snow in New York as we move forward,” he said.
The Eastern Snocross Tour is owned by longtime racer and team owner Bruce Gaspardi Sr., of North Adams, Mass. Gaspardi and his Team Southside/Polaris squad have been fixtures in eastern regional snocross since the early 1990s.
Also, officials praised the work of Deb and Fran McNamara, owners of Winchester Speedpark.
For more information, see www.easternsnocross.com.