The Keene State College Men’s Ice Hockey Club announced that it is partnering with the UMass Amherst Men’s Club Hockey Team to host Slip into a Sled night on Wednesday at Keene Ice.
The event is aimed at raising awareness of sled hockey and the other adaptive sports programs offered by Northeast Passage, a UNH-based nonprofit organization.
Mark Priest, a Monadnock High School Ice Hockey alum, has become an accomplished sled hockey player after a work injury left him partially paralyzed. This will be the first time Priest is on Keene Ice. Priest’s dad, Glen, who coached in the Keene youth hockey system, as well as at Monadnock Regional High and Keene High, will also be in attendance.
Following the sled demonstration at 6 p.m., members of the Northeast Passage program will face off against Keene State and UMass players in an exhibition at 7 p.m., after which they'll be available to talk with visitors. The UMass and Keene State club teams will then have a scrimmage at 8:30 p.m.
“I think it will be humbling for our guys and the UMass guys, who are very good hockey players, to experience the challenge of playing in sleds,” said KSC Coach, Bobby Rodrigue in a news release. “This should be a lot of fun and will raise some funds for Northeast Passage. We were planning to get together with the UMass team for a scrimmage to help prepare for the National Tournament already, so this event just compliments the whole thing really nicely. It’s going to be great to see Marky out here on our home ice.”
The Northeast Passage program’s mission, according to its website, is to “empower people living with disabling conditions, both visible and invisible, to define, pursue and achieve whole life health, community engagement and fulfillment through the purposeful use of sports and recreation; to develop and promote best practices in the fields of Therapeutic Recreation and Adaptive Sports.
The event is free for the public to attend but donations will be accepted and both teams will raffle off items as an additional fundraiser for Northeast Passage.