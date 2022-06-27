WAKEFIELD, R.I. — The Keene SwampBats didn’t crack the score board until the ninth inning Sunday evening and lost their fifth game in a row, a 4-2 loss to the Ocean State Waves.
The Waves’ pitching staff kept Keene’s hitters off balance all day. Ocean State (8-10) trotted out the most arms they’ve used all season at six. Those six combined to strikeout 12 SwampBats (7-10) while allowing just five hits.
Two of the five hits came off the bat of Tony Santa Maria who blasted a home run in the final frame to cut the deficit in half. It was Santa Maria’s second home run against the Waves this season. He is now batting .352 in his last four starts.
Two new SwampBats saw action for the first time this summer. Noah Dean pitched 1.2 innings collecting three strikeouts in relief. Caleb Pendleton came off the bench in the fifth to catch. In his first at bat as a SwampBat, he laced a single up the middle.
Several trends that have troubled Keene as of late were present again. In every game of the losing streak, Keene has stuck out 10 or more times. For the second straight contest 10-plus SwampBats were stranded.
The SwampBats have Monday off before returning to Alumni Field on Tuesday to play the Winnipesaukee Muskrats (7-9) for Pink in the Park night at 6:30 p.m.
