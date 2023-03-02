Senior midfielder Nathan Sickles, senior attacker Cooper Cioffi and sophomore attacker Connor Woods each scored two goals for the Keene State College men’s lacrosse team in a 15-9 loss to Vassar College Wednesday night at the Owl Athletic Complex.
The winless Owls (0-3) kept pace through the first quarter despite being outshot 16-7.
Trailing 2-1 early, KSC junior attacker Andrew Miller responded with his fifth goal of the season, tying the game at two. With Vassar leading 3-2, Cioffi put together two quick strikes to give the Owls the lead near the end of the frame. He scored at 1:58 to tie the game at three with help from an assist by sophomore midfielder Ben Tukey. Junior midfielder Colby Quiet won the ensuing faceoff and sprinted into the restraining box before dumping the ball off to Miller. Miller then sent the ball near the net to Cioffi, who scored his fifth goal of the season at 1:49.
But Vassar scored twice late in the quarter, then pumped in six second-quarter tallies to take an 11-6 halftime lead.
A low-scoring third quarter ended with Vassar ahead 13-7. Each team scored twice in the fourth.
Keene State next travels to Nashua to take on Rivier University Saturday at 1 p.m.
