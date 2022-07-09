Starting pitcher Michael Ross was in a bind during the SwampBats’ game against the Newport Gulls on June 21 at Alumni Field.
Pitching into the fourth inning with a 4-0 lead, Ross loaded the bases with just one out, giving the Gulls an opportunity to significantly cut down the deficit.
Up to bat, Newport’s Jack Scanlon got a good piece of one and smoked it down the third base line with a chance to bring at least two runs across.
Jackson Ross — playing third base that night — had other ideas.
Jackson — Michael’s older brother — made the play at the hot corner, and secured the inning-ending double play to keep the Gulls off the board and ignite the crowd at Alumni Field.
“In my head, I was like, ‘Can we get a double play here and get out of the inning?’ ” said Jackson Ross after that game. “Then next thing I know, it came right at me, and I just stepped on the bag. Easy way to get out of it for it. I was happy for [Michael]. He’s my brother and I was trying to do whatever I can to get out of the inning.
“[Michael] was just smiling at me as he was walking off the field,” Jackson added with a smile of his own. “He was like, ‘There we go, finally,’ ”
The moment was one of many the brothers have had together in Keene this summer. The brothers — from Lakeland, Fl. — never had many opportunities to play competitive baseball together (just one year in high school while Jackson was a senior and Michael was a sophomore), so when the opportunity to come to Keene and play together came up, it was hard to say no.
“It’s been fun,” said Michael before the SwampBats’ Independence Eve game last weekend. “In the spring, I’ll spend time checking on [Jackson], looking at his stats, watching videos of him playing, but it’s been cool to see it actually come to life. You see it happening from the dugout or on the mound. It’s been a cool difference to see how different it is from keeping up with him from somewhere else in the country to on the same field.”
Michael is a rising junior at Samford University in Homewood, Al., while Jackson is starting his senior year at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Fla.
Jackson began his collegiate baseball career at Pasco-Hernando State College, a National Junior College Athletic Association school in Pasco County, Fla., where he hit .346 in 84 career games (the fifth highest batting average in program history) with 12 home runs, 90 RBIs and 88 runs scored. At Pasco-Hernando, he played under Lyndon Coleman, who coached the SwampBats in 2018.
Coleman put Jackson in touch with SwampBats president Kevin Watterson and next thing you know, Jackson was on the summer roster.
On the other hand, Michael was thinking about heading to Newport to play with the Gulls — also in the NECBL — because his roommate from Samford is playing there and his college coaches have connections in Newport.
But once he heard his brother was signing in Keene, plans changed.
“I was like, ‘Why don’t we try giving Kevin Watterson a call over in Keene to see if I can play with my brother?’ ” Michael said. “Because that’d be pretty cool to do since I barely see him anymore.”
“[Watterson] was like, ‘We’ll take your brother, too.’ ” Jackson said.
And there was certainly no pushback from second-year SwampBats manager Shaun McKenna.
“When you’re a coach and you’ve coached as long as I have, you want to coach good, young men,” McKenna said. “And they’re a fine example of really, really good, young men. Overall, they’re just standout human beings and on top of that, standout baseball players. I would take those guys any time. We’re lucky to have them here.”
They’ve been taking advantage of the time together in Keene, seeing success on the diamond and even sharing the same host family, giving them a chance to live together for the first time since high school.
“We grew up together, then we spent these last … four years apart out of the household. So it’s good to rekindle, come back together and actually live together again for a summer,” said Michael. “It was hard to pass up the opportunity to do that. It’s pretty nostalgic.”
“We never really got the chance to be on the same field, and now that we’re both in college, we’re both living the same life, so it blends together,” added Jackson. “We’re out here for the summer together and it’s a really cool experience. We’re both having a great time. It’s a perfect fit. Couldn’t ask for anything else from Keene.”
Jackson currently leads the SwampBats with seven home runs and 27 RBIs — both numbers also good for second in the entire league. He holds a .269 batting average in 24 games played.
Michael has a 7.23 ERA through five starts with the ‘Bats. He pitched five shutout innings in a 3-0 win over Upper Valley on June 8, then threw another four scoreless in the 6-0 win over Newport on June 21 — helped out by his brother’s defensive play.
“It’s been really cool playing behind him,” Jackson said of the opportunity to help out his brother on defense. “I don’t think I’ve ever been playing behind him in the field while he’s been pitching — even in high school — so it was a really cool experience to see that happen and soak it all in. We’ve been enjoying it up here together. We love it so far.”
Plus, now mom and dad only have to make one summer trip to see their kids play. Kim and Haskell Ross — along with other family members — made the trip to Keene for the Independence Eve celebrations last weekend and saw a 10-6 SwampBats win over the Sanford Mainers in front of a crowd of 5,154.
Jackson hit a home run in that game, the go-ahead run.
“Last summer we were split up … but the whole family is here this weekend,” Jackson said before the July 3 game. “They’ll be here tonight. They’re happy that it’s only one trip and we’re not split up. A lot easier for them, for sure.”
The Ross brothers are the third set of brothers to play for the SwampBats. The first was in 2009 with Jacob and Ricky Rogers. Both were All-Stars that year, and Jacob won the Home Run Derby. The 2018 SwampBats team also saw a set of brothers: Nick and Ryan Romano, who were mid-season signings for Keene.
With 18 games left in the regular season — and the potential of playoffs — the brothers still have quite of bit of time left to enjoy playing with each other before heading back to their respective collegiate teams.
For now, they’re just taking it all in.
“It’s been a great experience so far,” Jackson said. “I haven’t had any negatives while being up here. We’ve both enjoyed our host family. We enjoy everything Keene does for us out here.”
“It’s cool to come out every night and have a couple thousand people at every game,” Michael added. “And to experience that with my brother is pretty cool.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.