MANCHESTER — The Keene High boys hockey team slipped against Trinity in the opening round of the NHIAA Division I playoffs, 5-0, Wednesday at JFK Arena in Manchester.
Without several key pieces in the lineup — and the loss of one more early on in the game — Keene never found any real momentum and had trouble keeping up with the Pioneers for much of the evening.
Trinity senior Finn McDonough scored three times for the Pioneers and juniors Tyler Manning and Aidan Palmeter each had a goal as well.
“We had more guys not dressed, wearing helmets on the bench, than we had in the lineup tonight,” said Keene coach Chris McIntosh. “It was one of those things that we knew was going to be tough from the beginning. As much as we game-planned for this … we just couldn’t execute.”
The Pioneers controlled the pace for much of the game, taking a 1-0 lead off of Manning’s stick with 10:14 left in the first period. Manning had an open lane and nonchalantly tossed the puck to the net, getting past Keene junior Orion Murphy’s glove side.
McDonough scored at 5:44 of the first period after the senior was all alone on the left side of the ice. He almost scored again in the final seconds of the period, but Murphy stood tall, and Keene went to the locker room with a 2-0 deficit.
The No. 11 Blackbirds (7-12) had two power plays in the second period, but couldn’t convert on either one. McDonough extended the Pioneers’ lead to 3-0 at the 5:24 mark of the second period — just 25 seconds after Trinity came back to full strength.
That lead held until the end of the period, but just 25 seconds into the third period, Aidan Palmeter pushed the lead to 4-0 after finding the back of the net through crowded crease in front of Murphy.
McDonough finished his hattrick with 7:07 to play, putting Trinity ahead 5-0, and from there the Pioneers were well on their way to the quarterfinals.
“He was aware of where the soft spot was,” said Trinity coach Mike Connell. “He had three in the soft spot of Keene’s defense. It worked out.”
No. 6 Trinity will face No. 3 Exeter in the quarterfinal round Saturday.
Keene juniors Leo Ballaro and Chase Hill were unavailable Wednesday due to injuries, while sophomore Noah Parrelli was benched early on with a head injury. Their absences forced a shift in the Blackbirds’ lines — most notably the line with juniors Jonah Murphy, Joel Beard and Ballaro — and even required some shuffling mid-game.
“We only had two practices with these lines,” Beard said. “Jonah, Leo and I have played together basically the whole year, so losing Leo just really messes up our whole chemistry. He’s a huge part of our line. Then we lost Noah today, and that messes up the other line. We were all over the place today.”
“It’s hard to watch from the bench when just a week ago I was able to play,” said Ballaro, who sustained his injury in the final game of the regular season. “I just felt like I was letting them down. But we’ll come back next year. We have a young team.”
Orion Murphy finished with 30 saves for the Blackbirds, and Trinity sophomore Brendan Heppler pitched the shutout — the first of his young career — with 20 saves to earn the win.
Final shots were 35-20 in favor of the Pioneers.
“Still very proud of the team, proud of what they accomplished this year,” McIntosh said. “We’re going to build off it. I’m happy this group of players was able to get experience in the Division I playoffs, and I’m really looking forward to seeing what they do next.”
Keene loses just one senior — Ryan Smart — and will bring back its young talent, now with one more year of experience under their belt.
“I think a championship is the expectation,” Beard said. “We all have plans for the offseason to work together. We’re all going to play together, so I think we’re going to come in really, really hot.”
“We’re going to come into the first game of the season with chemistry like we’ve been playing all season,” Ballaro said. “It’s going to be amazing.”