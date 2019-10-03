The Keene YMCA fencing group opened its competitive season with an electric foil tournament.
Gwen Shaw, of Surry, took first place in the adult tourney. Keene’s Curtis Hansen placed second, while Kevin Keane of Dublin finished third.
Marlborough native Sam Murray continued his winning streak from last year, taking first in the scholastic strip. Michael Eagan of Winchendon, Mass., placed second, and Keene’s Ben Patek finished third.
October’s featured weapon will be epee, with an electric tournament slated for late in the month.