SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Junior Shannon Parks broke her own school record in the shot put as the Keene State College track and field team competed at the American International College Invitational at the John G. Hoyt Track & Field Complex on Saturday.
Women's Highlights
Parks threw the shot 12.43 meters, breaking her own mark of 12.09 meters set in 2019. That mark is 29th in the country at the time of publication. She was second in that event, and also won the hammer throw with a toss of 40.95 meters.
Keene State had five of the top six places in the 800 meters, led by graduate student Nicole De Almeida, who was second in 2:38.49, while Grace Furlong was second in 5:31.08 in the 1,500 meter run.
Skyler Gauthier was third in the 100 meter hurdles in 15.57, and the Owls 'A' relay team of Furlong, De Almeida, Skyler Gauther and Alexis Gauther was also second in 4:58.05. Alexis Gauthier added a second place finish in the high jump at 4'7", and won the long jump with a mark of 5.05 meters.
Men's Highlights
Jacob Pearl finished third in the 800 meters in 2:00.66, and also ran fourth in the 1,500 meters in 4:02.54. Connor Quigley and Dylan Foss tied for first place in the high jump at 1.60 meters, and Foss was also third in the long jump at 6.37 meters.
Hussein Wahussein was fourth in the 100 meters in 12.07, while Cam Giordano won the 400 meters in 55.05, with Zach Coburn right behind in 55.73. Pearl, Giordano, Samuel Hennedy and Brandon Castor were second in the 4x400 meter relay in 3:46.76.
There are two meets up for the Owls this week: the UMass Multis on April 13-14, followed by the George Davis Invitational at UMass Lowell on April 17.