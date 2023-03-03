Conant senior Brynn Rautiola (5) takes the ball in for another basket against Monadnock during the second half of their game in Swanzey Tuesday night. Conant girls basketball defeated Monadnock 47-34 in their first game since the Huskies’ state championship win last year.
Conant senior guard Brynn Rautiola was named Division III Player of the Year while several local hoopsters were also honored as all-state selections by the N.H. Basketball Coaches’ Association announced on Thursday.
Rautiola averaged more than 18 points per game for the Orioles, leading a two-headed attack with Emma Tenters — last year’s player of the year — as Conant marched back to the state final before falling to Concord Christian. Rautiola scored a game-high 21 points in the loss. She will attend Keene State next year to play basketball.
Tenters joined Rautiola as First-Team All-State selection. Both Tenters and Rautiola eclipsed the 1,000-point mark this season. Tenters will play next season at Emmanuel College in Boston.
Monadnock sophomore Bailee Soucia was named Second-Team All-State. She averaged 11.4 points per game in the regular season and scored 20 points while helping the Huskies upset St. Thomas Aquinas to advance to the quarterfinals of the NHIAA Tournament.
Monadnock’s Bree Lawrence and Fall Mountain’s Clara Stewart were honorable mentions.
Rautiola and Monadnock sophomore Shaylee Branon were named to the All-Defensive Teams. Fall Mountain’s Trey Dansereau was named Girls’ Sub-Varsity Coach of the Year.
On the boys’ side, Conant junior Manny Hodgson was named Second Team All-State. He helped the Orioles to D-III quarterfinal appearance where they nearly knocked off top-seeded and eventual state champs Gilford.
Monadnock senior Evan Dumaine was an All-State Honorable Mention. He eclipsed the 1,000 career points mark this season with the Huskies. Conant sophomore Jared Nagle also was an honorable mention.
Michael M. McMahon is The Sentinel's sports editor. He can be reached at 603-355-8570 or mmcmahon@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @MMcMahonKS.
