Several local track and field athletes qualified for Saturday’s Meet of Champions at Oyster River High School in Durham with their performances last week in their respective divisional state meet performances.
The state record in the boys 100-meter dash may be up for grabs, and Keene High junior sprinter Chris Stevens is the top seed heading into the event. The top five runners all are separated by about one-tenth of a second in the rankings heading into Saturday. The state record is 10.77 seconds set in 2021.
Stevens also is the top seed in the boys 200 meter and will run in Keene’s 4 x 400 relay with Erik Nolan, Ian Cardinale and Donovan Somma, which enters as the third seed.
Nolan is the fourth seed in the boys 400-meter.
Sully Sturtz is the fifth seed in the boys 3200-meter. Isaac Nelson is the fifth seed in the long jump. Nick Dumond is 10th in the triple jump and Wayne Crowell is the 16th seed in the 110 hurdles.
For the Keene girls, Troia Milotte was the long qualifier and is seeded 10th in the discus.
ConVal also will send a handful of athletes to Durham. Sophomore Kendrick Edwards will compete in the boys 100-meter and the long jump. He’ll also run in the Cougars 4 x 100 relay with Elliott Featherstone, Anthony Cadwallader and Jack Harris.
Harris will compete in the pole vault and William Simard will run the 1600.
Tasha MacNeil will compete in the girls 100-meter dash and the javelin. Elise Robbins, who won the Division II title in the pole vault, enters as the eighth seed.
Conant’s Ben Sawyer is the Orioles lone entry and is the No. 2 seed in the boys’ long jump.
Monadnock’s Gavin Lombara, who won the Division III title in the boys 110-meter hurdles, enters as the seventh seed and the Huskies lone entry.
For Fall Mountain, Tyson Patch will compete in the boys discus and Ben Tetu will run the boys’ 3200. McKenna Knapp, who won the Division III title in the javelin, is the 13th seed.
Michael M. McMahon is The Sentinel’s sports editor. He can be reached at 603-355-8570 or mmcmahon@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @MMcMahonKS.
