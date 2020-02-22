Keene High School competed in the NHIAA Division I state swim meet, while Monadnock Regional High competed in the Division II meet last Saturday at the University of New Hampshire in Durham.
Eleven swimmers from Keene competed in individual events and relays. Top performances came from senior Logan Phillips, fifth in the 50-yard freestyle (23.69); and fifth in the 100 butterfly (1:00.91). Sophomore Anna Hennigan placed third in both of her events — the 100 freestyle (57.28) and 100 breaststroke (1:11.07).
The girls’ 200 freestyle relay team also made it on the podium, placing fifth with a time of 1:50.65. Relay members were Allie Stewart, Lily Brown, Kaitlyn Callahan and Hennigan.
Top results from Monadnock included senior Emma Manlove, eighth in the 200 freestyle (2:02.60) and fourth in the 100 freestyle (56.31). The girls’ 200 medley and freestyle relay both placed ninth. Relay members include MKay Farkas, Jenna Condap, Alexis Ecclestron and Manlove.