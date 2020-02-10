HANOVER — Several stellar individual performances marked Keene High’s day at the State Division I Indoor Track Meet at Dartmouth College’s Leverone Fieldhouse Sunday afternoon.
Team-wise, the Keene girls took sixth and the boys finished 12th.
The girls were paced by a pair of second-place finishes: Mikayla Randall in the the 1,000 meters (3:07.05) and Emily Boswell in the shot put (34’1”). Other individuals placing for Keene were Marie Prock (4th, high jump), and Hannah Shepard (5th in the 1,000).
The 4x800 relay team was also fifth, with Sofia Guardiano, Abby Martin, Emma Burr and Mia Brown finishing in 10:33.54. Boswell (shot put), Prock (high jump) and the 4x200 squad of Kamille Atkins, Burr, Randall and Claire O’Connor all established school records.
The boys results were highlighted by Evan Holland, who made dramatic improvements in the 55-meter hurdles over the last few weeks and finished fifth in 8.00. Torin Kindopp added two top finishes in middle distance events, placing fourth in the 1,000 and 5th in the 1,500. Jake Velazquez finished fourth in the 3,000, and Sergio Sartini, despite entering the meet ranked eighth, finished fifth in the 600. Holland’s time in the hurdles also established a Keene record.
Before the meet, Kindopp and Randall were honored as Division I All-Stars for the 2019-20 season. Both Kindopp and Randall posted some of the best times of the season in middle-distance events and relays.
Exeter High won the girls’ meet going away with 104 points. Nashua North was a distant second, 47 points behind, and Bedford High took third. Pinkerton Academy of Derry captured the boys race with 67 points, followed by Nashua North and Bedford.
In the Division II meet, held Sunday morning, Portsmouth High won the girls title and Oyster River captured the boys.’ Monadnock Regional High finished in a tie for 17th on the boys side.