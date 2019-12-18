Tuesday’s snowstorm didn’t just cancel school in the Monadnock Region, it also wiped out a slate of high school basketball games.
A handful of games have been rescheduled to Wednesday, including a boys-girls high school basketball double-header at the Pratt Auditorium in Jaffrey. The boys teams of Monadnock Regional High and Conant High will tangle at 5 p.m., followed by the girls at 6:30.
The Keene girls will also be home tonight at 6:30, against Wiindham. The Blackbirds are coming off a nail-biting 38-37 season-opening win at Alvirne High of Hudson Friday night. Aubrey Mitchell hit two free throws with eight seconds left to help lift Keene to the win.
Also, ConVal Regional High’s girls’ basketball game at Souhegan Regional was postponed to Jan. 6. and Fall Mountain Regional’s home game against Newport was rescheduled to Jan. 2.