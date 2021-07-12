Seven Keene SwampBats were selected as NECBL Northern Division All-Stars, the league announced Sunday.
Manager Shaun McKenna was also selected to coach the Northern Division All-Star team.
Michael Bacica (SP), Danny DiGeorgio (SS), Troy Schreffler (CF) and Tommy Joseph (DH) were selected as All-Star starters.
Zach Davidson (SP), Zach Bushling (2B) and Mike Nyisztor (coach selection) are on the roster as reserves.
“We are very proud to have seven deserving players in the game, plus the [head coach],” said team president Kevin Watterson in an email.
Along with the SwampBats, the Upper Valley Nighthawks have four All-Star starters.
The 2021 NECBL All-Star Game is scheduled for July 18 at Cardines Field in Newport, R.I.