PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Seven different student-athletes across five different sports received weekly honors from the Little East Conference, it was announced Monday, according to a press release.
Men’s soccer
Graduate student Nate Howard was named the LEC Goalkeeper of the Week for the second straight week. Howard came on for the second half and overtime periods in Keene State’s scoreless draw with Rhode Island College last Saturday, during which time he made four stops, including a penalty save to preserve the tie. Howard and Owls earned the No. 5 seed in this week’s LEC tournament.
Women’s volleyball
Sophomore Reagan Fleming was named the LEC Defensive Player of the Week. Fleming returned from an injury to post 10 digs against Rivier University, 18 against Elms College, and 14 more in a win over Rhode Island College that clinched the No. 3 seed in the LEC tournament.
Classmate Kacie Blanchet was named the LEC Rookie of the Week. Blanchet kept the Owls’ offense humming, with 18 assists against Rivier, 38 against Elms, and 30 more against Rhode Island College.
Field hockey
Freshman Irini Stefanakos was named both the LEC Offensive Player of the Week and Rookie of the Week. Stefanakos had three goals and two assists in a pair of victories for Keene State, including a goal and two helpers in a 9-2 rout of Castleton University. She followed that up with a pair of goals against Westfield State in a 4-1 win that secured the top seed in the LEC tournament.
Sophomore Victoria Watson was picked as the LEC Goalkeeper of the Week. Watson made her first start since October 2 against Castleton, and played 45 minutes, making one save in a 9-2 victory. She then made a season high eight saves in the win over Westfield State that gave KSC home field advantage throughout the conference tournament.
Swimming & diving
Freshman Aaron Turgeon writes his name into the history books as the first male swimmer in school history to receive an LEC weekly award. Turgeon was named the LEC Swimmer of the Week and Rookie Swimmer of the Week, winning the 200 free in 1:56.37, and the 200 IM in 2:11.90 in a dual meet against St. Michael’s College.
Sophomore Kiley Young was named as the LEC Rookie Swimmer of the Week. Young won both the 50 backstroke (29.41) and the 100 backstroke (1:03.63) against St. Michael’s on Saturday.