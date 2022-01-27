Behind Sephra Parrelli’s first career hat trick, the Keene-Fall Mountain girls hockey team shutout ConVal-Conant, 7-0, Thursday afternoon at Keene ICE.
All of Parrelli’s goals came during a six-goal second period for Keene-Fall Mountain.
“I just had a lot of built-up energy,” said Parrelli, who’s missed the last few games. “I really just wanted to be out there, so it felt good to finally go out and be able to score.”
Camden Ladzinski scored twice in the win, including an unassisted goal in the first period which saw her skate the length of the ice practically untouched, straight to the goal.
Ladzinski’s goal was the only tally of the first period, despite Keene-Fall Mountian putting up 13 shots.
ConVal-Conant goalie Francesca Ketola kept the Griffins in the game with some exceptional saves during that first period. Ketola finished with 26 saves.
The flood gates opened in the second period, as Keene scored early and often, including goals from Ladzinski and Parrelli that came just 10 seconds apart.
“When we got into the locker-room, we really discussed it,” Parrelli said. “We just hadn’t been playing together as a team [in the first]. It helped us go out in the second and just work together as a team better because we were able to reflect how we did in the first.”
“Obviously we woke up in the second period,” said Keene-Fall Mountain coach Chris Flood. “We rattled off a bunch of goals. We talked to them about some things to try … and I think that worked. Once you get a goal or two, the confidence level goes through the roof and good things happen.”
Claire Stroshine and Mauren Ladzinski tacked on goals later in the second period, and the teams played a scoreless third.
Brianna Lucier picked up another shutout in net for Keene-Fall Mountain — her third shutout of the season. She made 10 saves.
Keene-Fall Mountain has now won its last three games, scoring a combined 23 goals.
“We’re on a roll,” Flood said. “We’re starting to gel. They’re starting to do the things we’re looking for them to do.”
“The more we play together, the more we start to click,” Parrelli said. “We’re starting to put what we practice into our play.”
Keene-Fall Mountain (5-5) hosts Bedford (4-6) next Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. at Keene ICE.