Keene High softball senior catcher Sydney MacLean was voted Keene Sentinel Player of the week for the week spanning May 8-14.
MacLean, who will play at Castleton University next season, had a monster week at the plate for the Blackbirds. She batted .412 with a 1.120 slugging percentage as the Birds went 2-3. She launched two home runs against Bishop Guertin on May 8, including a walk-off in extra innings to snap a three-game losing streak, and belted four long balls on the week to raise her season total to six. She also completed 20 putouts and had two assists in the field.
MacLean earned 252 votes (44 percent).
Monadnock’s Cam Olivo was second with 216 votes (38 percent). Olivo’s monster senior campaign on the mound and at the plate continued. The SNHU-commit belted two home runs and was 9-for-11 with 13 RBI as the Huskies pushed to 11-0 with wins over Hopkinton, Newport and Kearsarge.
Conant’s Jordan Ketola was third with 86 votes (15 percent). Ketola tossed a no-hitter against Raymond on May 12.
Keene High’s Chris Stevens was fourth with 20 votes (three percent). He won the 100 meters at 10.77 seconds and followed it up with a first-place in the 200 at 22.39 seconds. He also anchored Keene’s first-place 4 x 100 relay, which finished in 45.26.
Below is a Q&A with Sydney MacLean:
The Sentinel: You’re obviously seeing the ball well at the plate lately, what has been the key to your approach?
MacLean: My parents would like to say that it was my new bat, and that I’ve always been like this, but I had Monday night hitting for my travel team every week throughout the winter. And I really think that just helped me a lot at the plate during this season.
You entered that Bishop Guertin game last week on a three-game losing streak. How big was it for the team’s momentum to pull out an extra innings win?
I think that was really big for everybody, just emotionally, to get us more into the mindset of winning. Because I think before everyone was like, ‘oh, we’re just gonna lose.’ So it was really important for our confidence.
You came up with two home runs in that game, including the walk off. Take us through that at-bat.
I don’t know I don’t really think much when it comes to going up to bat, I just go up and I hit the ball but when I hit the first one I was just, like ‘wow, cool.’
Last year I hit three home runs. So this year I wanted to get four. So when I got more than three, they just started to add up.
I wasn’t really looking for anything (on the second home run). I’m just trying to make contact. I think it was just down the middle and that’s usually one you try to shoot out.
Was that your first walk off? What was that feeling like?
I think so. I just figured that it was my first just now. I don’t make big deals out of things. I was just like ‘Awesome, on to the next game.’
You have two games next week against teams you’re neck and neck with in the standings. What’s going to be the key to strong finish?
I think we just need to come together at the end, just play how we know how to play and not care about who we are playing.
