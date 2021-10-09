Jack Elkan of the Keene High unified soccer team was voted by readers as Sentinel Player of the Week for the week of Sept. 25-Oct.1.
Elkan is the team’s leading scorer in his first year at Keene High and scored the overtime winner in the Blackbirds’ 6-5 win over Winnesquam on Monday, Sept. 27.
“He’s made an instant impact, on and off the field,” said Keene head coach Dan Gruber. “He’s unbelievably positive and just gifted with his feet. Really great teammate. I’m really proud of him.”
Elkan finished with 760 votes (39.3 percent).
Elkan and the rest of the Keene unified soccer team next hosts Londonderry Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
Gabe Hill of the Monadnock golf team finished second, earning 601 votes (31.1 percent).
Hill medaled twice in two matches during the week of Sept. 25. Hill finished third on Monday, Sept. 27, with 22 points — tied with teammate Anthony Poanessa. Then Hill led the field on Thursday, Sept. 30, with 19 points.
Sophia Bruzgis of the Fall Mountain girls soccer team finished third with 332 votes (17.2 percent) after her last-second, game-winning goal against Monadnock Tuesday, Sept. 28.
Eric McGrath of the ConVal football team finished fourth with 242 votes (12.4 percent).
Nominees for Sentinel Player of the Week for the week of Oct. 2-8 will be announced in Monday’s Sentinel, online at Sentinelsource.com and on Twitter @KeeneSentSports.