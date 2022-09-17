Fall Mountain senior Zach Patch was voted by readers as the Sentinel Player of the Week for the week of Sept. 3-9.
Patch earned 600 out of the 1,413 total votes during the week (42.5 percent). He ran for 108 yards in Fall Mountain’s 14-6 win over Kearsarge last Friday night, Sept. 9. He was also 3-for-3 passing for 63 yards to lead the Wildcats to their first win in Division III.
“We watched the film ... and got a lot of O-line practice in,” Patch said. “That’s what won us that game, the improvement from Week 1 to Week 2.
“Coach has a lot of confidence in us and our abilities and he thinks we can have a great year this year,” Patch added. “I definitely think we have a ton of skills and definitely have the ability to make it to the playoffs.”
You can hear the full interview with Patch at SentinelSource.com.
Patch was injured in Week 1 against Monadnock and was questionable to play Week 2. But the senior was cleared to play, suited up and made his impact on the gridiron.
“He’s just a really talented kid,” said Fall Mountain head coach Orion Binney. “He runs really tough and he’s got a good throwing arm. ... Just a really smart football player, really great football instincts.
“I saw what I expected: Just a really, really good football player,” Binney added.
Keene senior Wyatt Avery finished in second place with 490 votes (34.7 percent). Avery led the Keene football team with 240 yards on 22 carries and four touchdowns to lead the Keene High football team to a 40-19 win over Goffstown last Saturday Sept. 3 in Goffstown.
ConVal senior Wyatt Burbank finished third with 235 votes (16.6 percent). Burbank led the ConVal golf team with 19 points — the second-highest individual performance — Wednesday Sept. 6 vs. Pelham and Bishop Brady. He then earned his third Medalist honor of the young season, shooting a 38 for 25 points in Laconia Thursday Sept. 7.
Fall Mountain sophomore Selah Fredrick finished fourth with 88 votes (6.2 percent). Fredrick scored twice in the Wildcats’ 6-0 win over Manchester West last Thursday, Sept. 8. Her two goals helped propel Fall Mountain to its first win of the season. Four other girls scored in the Wildcats’ win, and goalie Kendal Cote pitched her first varsity shutout.
Nominees for Player of the Week for the week of Sept. 10-16 will be announced in Monday’s Sentinel, online at Sentinelsource.com and on Twitter @KeeneSentSports. You can submit nominations until Sunday here: www.sentinelsource.com/site/forms/playeroftheweek/player_of_the_week/.
Any questions, email Chris Detwiler at cdetwiler@keenesentinel.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.