Senior Teagan Kirby of the Conant girls basketball team was voted by Sentinel readers as Player of the Week for the week of Feb. 5-11, receiving over half of all votes.
Kirby finished with 621 votes — a new high for the winter season — which was good for 52 percent of the vote.
The senior kicked off the week scoring a team-high 16 points in a thrilling, 43-42, win over Monadnock Monday Feb. 7. In a game that saw the Huskies’ defense shut down top scorers Emma Tenters and Brynn Rautiola, Kirby stepped up to fill in on offense. Kirby again scored a team-high in points against Raymond (12) on Tuesday Feb. 8 to lead the Orioles to a 51-18 win over the Rams. She scored six points against Hopkinton Thursday Feb. 10 and 10 against Newport in the regular season finale on Friday, Feb. 11. The Orioles finished the regular season 18-0 — their third consecutive undefeated regular season.
Fall Mountain senior Brady Elliot of the boys basketball team finished second in the voting with 224 votes (18.8 percent). On senior night — fittingly — Elliott led the Wildcats to an exciting 41-39 win over Mascenic, Thursday, Feb. 10. The senior scored a team-high 13 points, including the game-winning bucket with 20 seconds to play. Carmine Sweeny (12 points) hit a three-pointer and Foster Willett hit two free throws to erase a five-point deficit in the final minutes, and Elliott took care of the rest. Fall Mountain ended the season at 4-12.
Senior Braden Crisp of the ConVal-Conant boys hockey team finished third with 209 votes (17.5 percent) and senior Garrett Somero of the Conant boys basketball team finished fourth with 139 votes (11.7 percent).
With playoffs underway, the Player of the Week segment has wrapped up for the winter season. Thank you to all who voted during the year.