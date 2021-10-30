Senior Phoebe Rigg of the Keene High volleyball team was voted by readers as Sentinel Player of the Week for the week of Oct. 16-22, the final Player of the Week poll of the fall season.
Rigg led the Blackbirds offensively with a team-high 10 kills in Keene’s loss to Pinkerton on Monday, Oct. 18. She also had three blocks on defense.
In Thursday’s NHIAA Division I preliminary round matchup against Bishop Guertin, the senior had 10 kills and 11 digs.
“Phoebe was phenomenal offensively,” said Keene head coach Gabby Arig after the Blackbirds’ match against Pinkteron on Oct. 18. “She was going up there, taking fearless swings. I’m so proud of the evolution she’s had over the course of the season.”
Rigg received 277 votes (44.9 percent).
Fall Mountain’s Jager Klema of the boys soccer team finished with 163 votes (26.4 percent). Klema scored twice during Fall Mountain’s 4-1 win over Monadnock on Thursday, Oct. 21. Klema tied the game at one after scoring in the 15th minute, then cemented the Wildcats’ lead by scoring again in the 63rd minute.
ConVal’s Wyatt Burbank finished with 130 votes (21.1 percent) and Keene’s Kyle Foster received. 47 votes (7.6 percent).
Burbank finished T9 in the Division II golf state tournament Saturday, Oct. 16 at Beaver Meadow. He shot a 164 (+20) as the only ConVal golfer at the individual tournament.
Foster placed T6 in the Division I golf state tournament Saturday, Oct. 16, at Beaver Meadow Golf Course in Concord. He shot a 153 (+10) to lead the Blackbirds. Teammate Orion Murphy finished 14th (161, +18).
The Player of the Week poll will return after the first week of the winter sports regular season.