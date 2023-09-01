The Keene Sentinel Player of the Week poll is back for another year of high school sports.
Varsity student athletes from all six of The Sentinel’s NHIAA-affiliated area high schools — Keene, ConVal, Conant, Monadnock, Fall Mountain and Hinsdale — are eligible for the weekly award. The award will recognize games from Monday to Sunday each week. There will be eight winners in the fall season.
The first fall poll will be posted on sentinelsource.com on Monday, Sept. 4, and include all NHIAA varsity competition — excluding scrimmages — from Aug. 23 to Sept. 3.
Here’s what you need to know about the poll:
How do I vote? Go to sentinelsource.com and click on the name of the student-athlete who you believe best deserves the award. You can vote once on each device.
How long is the poll open? Voting runs from Monday at 9 a.m. to Thursday at 9 a.m., and the winner will be announced in the weekend Sentinel with a Q&A feature interview.
Can I nominate someone for Sentinel Player of the Week? Yes! You can email sports editor Michael McMahon at mmcmahon@keenesentinel.com with stats from the week to submit a nomination. Nominations are to be sent no later than noon on Sundays to be considered.
The final four nominees will be picked at the discretion of the sports department based on submissions and scores and stats reported to the Sentinel throughout the week.
Michael M. McMahon is The Sentinel's sports editor. He can be reached at 603-355-8570 or mmcmahon@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @MMcMahonKS.
