Fall Mountain football running back and linebacker Patrick Connors was voted Keene Sentinel Player of the Week for the week spanning from Sept. 4 to Sept. 10.
Connors proved a steady hand for the Wildcats in a 27-6 win over Kearsarge last Saturday in Langdon, leading the team in rushing and receiving yards. The sophomore carried 11 times for 75 yards and added 52 yards on five receptions, including a seven-yard touchdown. On defense, he added seven tackles, one sack and two tackles for a loss.
He earned more than 50-percent of the vote with 536 ballots cast in his favor.
Monadnock girls soccer’s Cainen Avery was second with 334 votes. She scored a pair of goals in a 4-3 win over Conant in Jaffrey.
Keene High cross country sophomore Sully Sturtz was third after bringing home his second first-place finish of the fall, timing in at 17:07 at Alvirne to break the tape.
ConVal field hockey’s Lucille White was fourth in the poll. She netted two goals to help the Cougars to their first win of the season, 3-2 over Milford in overtime.
Below is a Q&A with Patrick Connors.
The Sentinel: You guys played a solid game in Week 1 and probably surprised some people around the state despite losing to Monadnock in overtime. Despite the loss, did you feel momentum from that game?
Connors: There definitely was a lot of momentum coming into the next game. We feel that we need to make a name for ourselves in the state, in Division III. In the past, we’ve had a name in Division IV, but Division III is a new division and we definitely want to make that name and keep going and getting better.
How important was it to capitalize on that momentum and get a win in Week 2?
We definitely felt that we needed to get a win on the win column and we felt that there were things that we could do to be better. There’s things we can definitely be better about this next week coming up too and we just need to keep learning from our mistakes and get better with them.
What was working so well in your Week 2 win over Kearsarge?
We took advantage of our blocking and our line was able to block very well for us. And then myself and Owen Riendeau, our other running back, were able to run a lot in the game and our passing game was also solid. We did play some sloppy football but that’s stuff that we can clean up.
You guys have proven that you can be a multi-faceted offense. How big has Eric Franklin been at quarterback so far?
Eric, he provides a lot of leadership and a skill level that can help other players, a lot of the younger players too. He can help us with development and he knows what he’s doing and he wants to win. And the biggest thing is we feed off his energy. He has a lot of energy and we like to play fast with energy.
Take me through your role on defense
So as a Sam linebacker (strong side), my job is to get in and pretty much be like a defensive lineman, but on some plays I have to contain. I’m not gonna get into it too much because I don’t want my competitors to see. Basically, I gotta do my job and I felt like in the last game, I did my job fairly well. So, just keep doing your job and we’ll win football games that way.
Do you guys feel like you’re hitting the marks that you need to be hitting to accomplish the goals that you’ve set for yourself this season?
Well, the standard is the standard and we need to be better every week. Every week we’re trying to improve and I think that we can learn from the mistakes from the last two weeks to get better in the upcoming games.
What’s the best part about playing Fall Mountain football?
Best thing about Fall Mountain football is the energy and culture that we’re building here. It hasn’t always been that way at Fall Mountain, but in the past few years with [coach Orion Binney], we’ve been able to create a culture that wants to win and we wanna win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.