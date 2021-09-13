Soph. Josh DeVore, Fall Mtn. football
The sophomore tailback — new to the position — made a massive impact in the Wildcats’ 32-6 win over Raymond Schools on Friday.
He had 139 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
The two-way player also three solo tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery on defense.
Fr. Sofia Miller, Keene field hockey
Miller scored twice in Keene’s 2-1 win over Nashua South on Tuesday, including the game-winner with six minutes to go in regulation.
Tuesday’s win marked the team’s third in a row.
Sr. Georgios Pananas, MRHS boys soccer
Pananas scored four goals in three games during the week; twice in the Monadnock boys soccer team’s 7-3 loss to Prospect Mountain on Tuesday, again on Thursday in a 4-2 loss to Mascenic, then had one more in the Huskies' 2-1 loss to Fall Mountain on Friday.
Soph. Emma Rodenhiser, ConVal volleyball
Rodenhiser had nine kills, two assists, two aces and 18 digs in the Cougars’ five-set loss to John Stark Wednesday. Then, on Friday, the sophomore recorded three kills, five aces and seven digs in a 3-0 loss to Kingswood.