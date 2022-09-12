Read about the four nominees for Sentinel Player of the Week for the week of Sept. 3-9, and be sure to cast your vote at SentinelSource.com for who you believe is most deserving of the award. Voting runs from Monday at noon to Thursday at noon.
Here are the four nominees:
Junior Wyatt Avery, Keene football
Wyatt Avery ran for 240 yards on 22 carries and four touchdowns to lead the Keene High football team to a 40-19 win over Goffstown last Saturday Sept. 3 in Goffstown. The Blackbirds won the season opener before falling to Concord in Week 2. Keene (1-1) hosts Nashua North (2-0) Friday at 6:30 p.m.
Senior Wyatt Burbank, ConVal golf
Wyatt Burbank led the ConVal golf team with 19 points — the second-highest individual performance — Wednesday Sept. 6 vs. Pelham and Bishop Brady. He then earned his third Medalist of the young season, shooting a 38 for 25 points in Laconia Thursday Sept. 7.
Senior Zach Patch, Fall Mountain football
Senior quarterback Zach Patch — returning from injury — ran for 108 yards in Fall Mountain’s 14-6 win over Kearsarge Friday night, Sept. 9. He was also 3-for-3 passing for 63 yards to lead the Wildcats to their first win in Division III. Fall Mountain is 1-1 and hosts Epping Friday at 7 p.m.
Sophomore Selah Fredrick, Fall Mtn. girls soccer
Selah Fredrick scored twice in the Wildcats’ 6-0 win over Manchester West last Thursday, Sept. 8. Her two goals helped propel Fall Mountain to its first win of the season. Four other girls scored in the Wildcats’ win, and goalie Kendal Cote pitched her first varsity shutout. Fall Mountain is 1-3 and hosts Macoma Tuesday.
