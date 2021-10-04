Sophia Bruzgis, Fall Mountain girls soccer
The senior scored the game-winning goal in Fall Mountain’s 3-2 win over Monadnock Tuesday. The goal came with just a few second left on the clock to give the Wildcats the win.
Jack Elkin, Keene unified soccer
Elkin scored the overtime game-winner for Keene in the Blackbirds’ 6-5 win over Winnisquam Monday.
Eric McGrath, ConVal football
McGrath exploded for a 68-yard touchdown run to put the Cougars on the board Friday night against Stevens. ConVal ultimately fell, 22-14.
Gabe Hill, Monadnock golf
Hill medaled twice in two matches during the week. Hill finished third on Monday with 22 points — tied with teammate Anthony Poanessa. Then Hill led the field on Thursday with 19 points.