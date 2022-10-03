Read about the four nominees for Sentinel Player of the Week for the week of Sept. 24-30 and go online to SentinelSource.com to cast your vote.
Voting runs from Monday at noon to Thursday at noon, and the winner will be announced in the weekend Sentinel.
Senior Ethan Brown, Monadnock football
Brown ran for 178 yards and five touchdowns as the Monadnock football team beat ConVal, 63-8, Friday, Sept. 30. It was a bounce-back game for the Huskies after losing to Trinity the week before. Monadnock moves to 3-1 on the season and travels to Campbell (3-1) on Saturday.
Senior Kaylyn Trubiano, Keene field hockey
Trubiano scored twice in the Keene field hockey team’s 7-0 win over Manchester Memorial on Monday, Sept. 26, then scored her first career hat trick on Wednesday, Sept. 28, in a 7-0 win over Nashua North. The Blackbirds are 7-6 with five games to go in the regular season.
Senior Wyatt Beaulieu, ConVal boys soccer
Beaulieu and the ConVal boys soccer team had one game during the week, and it was a 5-0 shutout over Sanborn on Wednesday, Sept. 28. Beaulieu has pitched four shutouts in a row — including that shutout against Sanborn — and ConVal has built up a 9-2 record. The Cougars currently sit in first place in Division II.
Sophomore Cainen Avery, Monadnock girls soccer
Avery scored four goals to lead the Monadnock girls soccer team to a 9-0 win over Newport on Saturday, Sept. 24. Classmate Amanda Roy scored three in that game. Senior Julia Hoden and freshman Saige Pelky also scored. Sophomore Bailee Soucia pitched the shutout between the pipes. Monadnock sits at 3-5-1 and hosts Conant Monday.
