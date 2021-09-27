Jake Daniels, ConVal boys soccer

Daniels scored two goals in the second half against Sanborn Saturday to lead ConVal to a 3-0 win.

Torin Kindopp, Keene boys cross country

Kindopp set a course record at the 25th Amherst Invitational Saturday with a time of 16:01 to become the fourth KHS runner to win the race. Kindopp and Jonathan Hills became the first same-team 1-2 finishers in the race’s 25 year history.

Mitchell Cormier, Fall Mountain golf

Cormier led the three-team field with 28 points Monday in a 1-1 day for the Fall Mountain golf team, then finished second in the field Thursday with 21 points in an 0-2 day for the team.

Seamus Howard, Keene football

The sophomore recorded the game-saving interception in the final minute of the Keene football team’s 21-14 win over Windham Friday night. Howard also recorded two punts of 45 yards, both of which pinned Windham’s offense deep in their own territory.

