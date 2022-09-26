Read about the four nominees for Sentinel Player of the Week for the week of Sept. 17-23 and go to SentinelSource.com to cast your vote.
Voting runs from Monday at noon to Thursday at noon, and the winner will be announced in the weekend Sentinel.
Senior Jack Lorenz, Monadnock football
During the Huskies’ nail-biting win over Inter-Lakes on Saturday Sept. 17, Lorenz played his first game in the backfield and ran for 109 yards on 12 carries, including a eight-yard touchdown run. He then stopped Inter-Lakes’ potential game-tying two-point conversion with a sack in the second overtime. He had three sacks in the game. Monadnock (3-1) lost to Trinity this past Saturday and visits ConVal Friday.
Senior Emma Rodenhiser, ConVal volleyball
In the Cougars’ only match during the week, Rodenhiser led the team to a five-set victory over Pelham Monday Sept. 19. The senior had five aces, 16 kills, three blocks, an assist and six digs. Down 2-1 and with the fourth set tied at 14, ConVal grinded out the win to force a deciding fifth set, which also went to Cougars’ way. ConVal (3-2) visits Plymouth Tuesday.
Senior Mitchell Cormier, Fall Mountain golf
Two matches, two Medalist honors during the week for Cormier. The senior earned Medalist with 26 team points on Wednesday Sept. 21 against Hopkinton, Woodsville and Littleton as the Wildcats went 1-2. The next day, Thursday Sept. 22, Cormier earned Medalist again, scoring 25 team points to lead the Wildcats to a 3-0 day over Gilford, Sunapee and Moultonborough. Fall Mountain (15-6) is back at Hooper Golf Course Monday.
Sophomore Mariella Tsitsonis, Fall Mtn. girls soccer
Tsitsonis scored four goals in three games during the week: the game-winner in a 2-1 win over Belmont on Tuesday Sept. 20 and a hat trick in a 4-1 win over Mascoma on Friday Sept. 23. The Wildcats went 2-1 during the week and have won four of their last five to move to 4-4 on the season. Fall Mountain hosts Hopkinton Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.