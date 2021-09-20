Freshman Ben Sawyer, Conant boys soccer

Sawyer scored two goals in Conant’s 4-0 win over Monadnock Thursday.

Senior Carson Shanks, Monadnock football

Shanks had his fingers on three of Monadnock’s five touchdowns in Friday’s 46-0 win over ConVal.

The senior had two touchdown passes — both to sophomore Ben Dean — and a pick-6 on defense to lead the Huskies.

Senior Jarrod Rokes, Keene High football

Rokes scored three rushing touchdowns to lead the Keene High football team over Alvirne, 26-7, Friday night in Hudson.

Senior Mitchell Hill, Monadnock cross country

Hill ran a personal best race of 17:25 at the Monadnock cross country team’s meet Saturday at Nashua North. Hill finished 18th in a field of Division I runners. Monadnock was the only Division III school at the invitational.

