Freshman Ben Sawyer, Conant boys soccer
Sawyer scored two goals in Conant’s 4-0 win over Monadnock Thursday.
Senior Carson Shanks, Monadnock football
Shanks had his fingers on three of Monadnock’s five touchdowns in Friday’s 46-0 win over ConVal.
The senior had two touchdown passes — both to sophomore Ben Dean — and a pick-6 on defense to lead the Huskies.
Senior Jarrod Rokes, Keene High football
Rokes scored three rushing touchdowns to lead the Keene High football team over Alvirne, 26-7, Friday night in Hudson.
Senior Mitchell Hill, Monadnock cross country
Hill ran a personal best race of 17:25 at the Monadnock cross country team’s meet Saturday at Nashua North. Hill finished 18th in a field of Division I runners. Monadnock was the only Division III school at the invitational.