Read about the four nominees for Sentinel Player of the Week for the week of Sept. 10-16 and go to SentinelSource.com to cast your vote.
Voting runs from Monday at noon to Thursday at noon, and the winner will be announced in the weekend Sentinel.
Junior Irelynd AuCoin, Conant girls soccer
Irelynd AuCoin scored five times in Conant’s 7-3 victory over Wilton-Lyndeborough on Wednesday Sept. 14. It was the team’s only game of the week after their matchup with Hopkinton was postponed. Conant (2-3) travels to Manchester West on Tuesday.
Senior Lydia Cleveland, ConVal field hockey
Lydia Cleveland made 42 saves in two games during the week against two tough opponents. She made seven saves in a 2-0 loss to Derryfield on Tuesday Sept. 13, then a whopping 35 saves in a 3-1 loss to undefeated John Stark on Friday Sept. 16. ConVal (1-6) travels to Goffstown on Tuesday.
Freshman Sully Sturtz , Keene boys cross country
Sully Sturtz continued his impressive rookie season Saturday Sept. 10 at the Great Glen Invitational, winning the race in a personal best time of 17:22 — his third win of the season already. The boys finished second as a team at the invitational. Keene hosts Nashua North and Manchester Memorial Tuesday for its first home meet of the season.
Senior Jake Daniels, ConVal boys soccer
Jake Daniels scored four goals in two games during the week to lead the Cougars to a 2-0 week. He scored a hat trick against Souhegan on Tuesday Sept. 13 in a 3-0 win, then scored again against John Stark on Friday Sept. 16 in another 3-0 win. Daniels also had an assist against John Stark. ConVal (4-2) has won its last two games and three of its last four and travels to Merrimack Valley Tuesday at 6 p.m.
