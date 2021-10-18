Zach Burgess, ConVal boys soccer
Burgess scored four goals in two games during the week, including a hat trick in Tuesday’s 5-1 win over John Stark. He scored again during ConVal’s 4-0 win over Pelham Friday, and also had an assist.
Wyatt Hutchinson, ConVal football
Hutchinson was a spark for the ConVal football team in Friday night’s 50-14 loss to Kearsarge, scoring both of the team’s touchdowns. His first came on the Cougars’ first offensive play of the game — a 7-yard touchdown run — where he carried half the Kearsarge defense into the end zone with him to give ConVal an early lead. Hutchinson scored again to start the third quarter. He also made his presence known on the defensive side of the ball.
Luke Gay, Fall Mountain football
The senior quarterback went 7-for-9 for 151 yards and four touchdowns in Thursday’s 42-7 win over Bishop Brady. Gay also ran for 66 yards. Three of his four touchdown passes were two classmate Brady Elliott, who had 115 yards receiving.
Ellie Rupp, ConVal field hockey
Rupp scored the Cougars’ lone goal in Tuesday’s 2-1 loss to Milford. The team also lost a tough battle to Milford, 1-0, on Friday.