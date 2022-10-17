Read about the four nominees for Sentinel Player of the Week for the week of Oct. 8-14 below, and go online to SentinelSource.com to cast your vote.
Here’s what you need to know about the poll:
How do I vote? Go to sentinelsource.com and click on the name of the student-athlete who you believe best deserves the award. You can vote once on each device.
How long is the poll open? Voting runs from Monday at noon to Thursday at noon, and the winner will be announced in the weekend Sentinel.
Can I nominate someone for Sentinel Player of the Week? Yes! You can submit a nomination by filling out this form: https://www.sentinelsource.com/site/forms/playeroftheweek/player_of_the_week/. You can also email Chris Detwiler at cdetwiler@keenesentinel.com with stats from the week to submit a nomination.
Here are the four nominees for this week:
Senior Jack Lorenz, Monadnock football
Jack Lorenz highlighted a 2-0 week for the Huskies, running for 352 yards and five touchdowns in the win 52-8 win over Campbell on Saturday, Oct. 8. He had touchdown runs of 83, 77, 65, 60 and 29 yards in that game. Then, in Monadnock’s 48-20 win over Kearsarge Friday Oct. 14, Lorenz ran for 131 yards and a touchdown. He only played in the first half. Monadnock (6-1) has won three in a row and travels to Epping-Newmarket next Saturday at 2 p.m.
Freshman Charleigh Bohannon, MRHS field hockey
Charleigh Bohannon scored five goals for the Monadnock field hockey team in a 5-0 win over Franklin Tuesday, Oct. 11, in Franklin. She led the Huskies to their second run in a row in the season finale. Monadnock finished 2-10 and did not qualify for the playoffs.
Junior Jasiah Sales, Keene football
Jasiah Sales scored twice in the Keene football team’s 40-28 loss to Nashua South Friday night, Oct. 14. The Blackbirds kept it close much of the night — thanks in part to Sales’ two touchdowns — and even had a chance to tie the game late, but a South touchdown with five minutes to play was the nail in the coffin. Keene (1-6) hosts Bedford next Friday at 6:30 p.m. for its final home game of the regular season.
Freshman Aubrey Thomas, Fall Mountain girls soccer
With a spot in the Division III playoffs potentially on the line, the Fall Mountain girls soccer team needed a win against Mascoma Valley on Friday, Oct. 14. Aubrey Thomas’s go-ahead goal with less than 15 minutes remaining put the Wildcats on their way to a 4-2 victory to keep postseason hopes alive. Thomas put Fall Mountain ahead, 3-2, and Mariella Tsitsonis — a previous Sentinel Player of the Week winner — added an insurance goal a few minutes later. Heading into the final week of the regular season, Fall Mountain sits in the No. 13 spot in the D-III standings, and the top 16 team make the bracket.
